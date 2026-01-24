a mural from the kids of cincinnati — by flightlessblrbs

I invite you to listen to this video from Jess Craven, describing the kidnapping of Liam Ramos, who has an active asylum case in the US and whose family was violating no law. Refugees are protected under international law. Listen also to Jess describe the conditions in those detention centers, in which children have to fight for water.

The only reason we know how bad the conditions are is because of something called the Flores Agreement, which mandates supervision of concentration camps for immigrant kids to make sure they’re not being abused. The Trump regime wants to get rid of the Flores agreement, because it wants to abuse children.

It is, for example, worth noting that the Trump regime’s Injustice Department dropped a Biden era case holding detention center staffers accountable for routinely sexually abusing children. Keep in mind, also, that an detention officer was recently caught out raping a mother, for months, in exchange for getting to see pictures of her child. Let that sink in. Recall that the Nazis also regularly raped women in concentration camps.

History rhymes with an evil slant.

What You Can Do about It: Call Your F^cking Republican and Traitor Dems with a Script

It’s hard to know what to say to a legislator who acts like they are untouchable and above accountability to their constituents. It is. But it is also important to call, because children are being abused, and you need to snap out of freeze state enough to fight for them.

If there is a through-line between the sexual abuse of minors and genocide, it is that both are so horrible that people prefer to look the other way— to pretend it’s not happening, to memory hole that info in order to keep going. This is a moment that demands we must not keep going on as always, because that kind of complicity is what greases the tracks to the concentration camps. Fascism requires the consent of the people— implicit and explicit, active and passive— in order to thrive.

When people step up and out of their comfort zones, the world changes. Don’t you dare say you cannot make a difference. You are a drop in a sea; we need your stubborn ounces to become a tsunami of justice. Calling for Liam Ramos and all the kids in concentration campus, being abused by white Christian nationalists, is a necessary step.

You cannot fall so far into moral collapse that you accept the starvation and sexual abuse of children in concentration camps as “normal.” That is how we fall into decades of fascism. Normal is gone, and pretending otherwise is deadly.

You must move from your freeze state into your righteous anger— and use that anger to motivate you into action. We must advocate for and organize with our neighbors. This is how we save each other.

Our kids are watching what we do right now.

Call to Action: Call Your Elected Officials Now

Call your Congressperson. Call your Senators. Or, call the Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121, and give them the name of the person you want to contact. (If your electeds’ numbers aren’t saved in your phone by now, I invite you to ask yourself why.)

Here’s a suggested script for calling. Use it. Modify it. Just Call.

Hi, my name is ____. My zip code is _____, and my street address [if requires] is ______. [Politician’s name] must protect the Flores Agreement, which is the only mechanism we have to know that children are safe and cared for in detention centers. From reporting and eye witness from lawyers, we know that the kids are not okay. In fact, they’re being made to fight adults for fresh drinking water. Recently, the DOJ dismissed a case investigating the sexual abuse of minors at a detention center, once more protecting child rapists. (We have not forgotten about the Epstein files.) I also demand the return of Liam Ramos and his family, who have active asylum claims in the US, and who have broke no laws, are released from detention immediately. Protecting asylum seekers is a matter of international law, and this descent into inhumanity is making us a pariah state. The brutality we are seeing not only defies law but defies decency and morality. This Trump administration will end; he will not succeed. We decent neighbors outnumber white Christian nationalists 4 to 1. Whatever game you think you’re playing, you will not win. Those of us who love life will stop you. The only question that remains is how history will remember [Politician’s name] when this is over. [Politician’s name] have a choice to stand up with integrity and be admired for it. This MAGA movement is collapsing from within; it will not last, even with election rigging. We, the People outnumber the cruel and lawless, and we simply will not abide this. Note, too, that most Republicans outside the Beltway are emphatically not Nazi sympathizers. [Politician’s name] has an off-ramp to infamy. I suggest [pronoun] takes it.

Share This Widely, On and Off Social Media

It’s not enough to read this and make the call. We must share this information, and this call to action, with our neighbors. When you share it, tell people why YOU made the call. Remind them they don’t have to sink into hopelessness; that is how fascism wins— through moral collapse. Refuse! Demand more of your neighbors.

Share your outrage directly. Be honest about how you feel. This is a time to express your feelings, especially because we are mainly driven to act through our emotions. Do not shrink into the corner and hope the darkness doesn’t find you. Be the light!

We win when each of us uses our stubborn ounces.