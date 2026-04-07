your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Call Congress NOW + Get Ready to Strike

A recording from ✨your weirdo friend✨'s live video
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
Apr 07, 2026

What you do with your day is both a moral and historic decision. You’ll remember what you did, and didn’t do, today. You’ll remember if you lifted a finger, if you raised a voice, to try and stop a genocide. You will remember if you were silent.

We are part of a tapestry of life. If the people of Iran die in flames, we all do.

If you cannot locate your empathy for a people you don’t know, half a world away, then access your selfishness. Because any genocide we allow madmen to enact there will most certainly manifest here at home.

Remember who you are.

Go be that person today, and in the days that follow.

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