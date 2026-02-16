This would be such a good time for married women to legally drop their husbands’ last names. Rename yourself entirely and take it back to your birth certificate. Women don’t have to stick with what they’re handed just because it’s expected. Naming yourself is powerful. It can also be an impactful protest.

You know what else would be awesome? Create a real loneliness epidemic: no accepting dates with men, no sex with men, no entertaining marriage plans with men (except for divorce).

women do not need men to fulfill them. this fascist moment has been brought to you by men who need women, queers, trans folx, and femmes to feel small so they can feel better. they threaten gender minorities because they themselves are threatened by the presence of people who don’t need their approval. it terrifies them.

you can see this in how ICE threatens women and children with the worst abuse. masculinity isn’t just fragile. it’s broken. when your gender experience requires subservience from minority genders to feel comfortable: your gender is weak as fuck. throw it in the trash and try again.

maybe if men felt this massive rebuke they’d take the goddamn hint. it’s not just fascist men either. it’s white men in particular— they will defer to themselves in a room full of women and trans people with real expertise. they’ll just talk, with no data, and assume they’re not only right but worth listening to. and because so many don’t care listen to others, they are boring af to talk to. they’ll invent a loneliness epidemic while emotionally neglecting their mates and refusing to heal their own shit. they expect the gender fabulous to keep them in bubble wrap your entire gd lives. they’re often allergic to ceding the stage. they hog mics. they give advice no one asked for. they give “feedback” to gender minority peers whose accomplishments dwarf their own. because they lack humility, they can’t clock the irony. their perspectives are limited, and they rarely grow outside the militarized borders of their comfort. they rarely look outward, appear to fear looking inward, and still somehow assume they’re the smartest people in the room. shame just slides right off them, solidarity rarely occurs to them, and, even when the world is burning around them they still make a way to center themselves.

it is pathetic.

women and other gender minorities have coddled grown ass men for far too long, and it shows. the bar is on the floor with them. even now, as armed masked thugs invade the streets it is unarmed women on the front lines while men hide behind their computer screens.

it’s time to raise the bar so high it shatters the glass block ceilings every-damn-where.

also:

i want AOC as president.

no more men. they’re too emotionally stunted to govern properly.