billionaire bullshit

First, check out this bullshit from billionaire butt-boy JD Prance:

See, JD Prance knows he and his thieving buddies have pissed working people all the way off— so this hillbilly heretic is doing the rounds talking about how the gleeful rampage of stealing from the poor to engorge the rich isn’t “uncharitable.” Pick-Me Prance’s first instinct is to gaslight his interviewer, call his question about the depraved cruelty of Vance’s ilk “elite” tone policing of “the working-class.”

Kiss my entire middle-aged, working-class trans ass, JD.

JD Demon-Whisperer Vance is peddling this mess to try and gaslight the base he betrayed, in advance of elections Republicans will most certainly lose— that is, if they don’t rig the process through tampering with voting equipment, terrorizing voters, and delegitimizing results they don’t like. This is to say nothing of the way these big strong billionaires ran to SCROTUS to demand they shred the Voting Rights Act and gerrymander “red state” districts to hell and back, trying to engineer a majority through racism and theft (America’s evergreen “values system”).

As a palate cleanser, I encourage you to engage with this video essay from Shari Dunn, who describes the way the vulture class invented white supremacy—precisely to upend an already existing multiracial working-class solidarity which was poised to challenge these hoarding heinous hogs.

But wait. There’s more. I’m going to share an example of a bad faith argument, in defense of billionaires, which you’re likely to see spread like kudzu from here until midterms. This right here is what you call a rhetorical sleight of hand, where billionaires are held up as “the solution” to the very problems they create.

When you read it, you may be tempted to say, “Gee, I really like all the things this author mentioned, so I guess this means that I have to back off billionaires, because we need them for stuff.”

No.

The.

Fuck.

We.

Don’t.

I responded to this argument because I think people need to see a con rhetorically unpacked in order to resist it— because it is way past time to stop believing the vulture class shits manna from on high. They’re stealing our shit, and our job is to raise our collective consciousness around a multiracial working-class solidarity.

Here’s my response:

“How else,” you ask? I’ll play. Here’s a straightforward answer: End a coercive “economic” system that allows delusional hoarders to think they get to determine someone’s “worth,” in the first goddamn place, based on what they’ve stolen from actual working people and the ecosystem we share. We wouldn’t have “overlooked” and “under-resourced communities” if it weren’t for this coercive system—which is rooted in genocide, land-theft, chattel slavery, and the perpetual degradation of women, children, and gender expansive people. We wouldn’t need mutual aid or nonprofits, if profit weren’t the unhinged axis from which we are all coerced to orient ourselves around. Communities wouldn’t be “disempowered” if this coercive economic system hadn’t atomized, exhausted, and dehumanized them. We wouldn’t need to “advocate for policy changes,” if it weren’t for a coercive system of control undergirded by an economics of depravity that allows billionaires to buy politicians and ruin everyone else’s lives so that they can feast like ticks off of everyone else’s actual labor and shared resources. Fuck this entire vision economy that has so degraded our collective consciousness that we have come to view human beings and the planet itself as “resources” to be used. This fucking economy can “stimulate” itself into the abyss. People do not need to work to barely survive in a nonstop loop of trauma—we are made to by billionaires.

The answer to billionaire bullshit is not more billionaires.

This argument rests on the warrant that “it’s always been this way” and, therefore, we can’t have a wellbeing economy that protects people and the planet but, rather, we must beg billionaires for our bread. Fuck that dot com.

If the Little Red Hen were here, I’d ask her when’s the last time she’s seen a soft-handed techno-fascist plant and harvest grain, bake bread, and knead dough—let alone actually work for a living? These people do not work. They loot people’s retirements, dismantle companies, pump and dumb stocks, launder money, evade taxes, and buy politicians to rig the rules in their favor. That’s not work— it’s organized crime.