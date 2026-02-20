through the cracks — by flightlessblrbs

beware of commentators who complain without offering tangible organizing solutions. critiquing democrats, or appealing to democrats, is beyond pointless when the entire system has been captured. a critique is not a plan.

you don’t need to be “more informed.” we see the score pretty clearly. the solution is to organize while we still have time, and that means moving around and outside electoral and institutional levers. the solution here is well-organized people power at the hyper-local level.

your favorite lefty podcasters are too classist to platform actual ideas that require offline action. i ask you to remember that many of these talking heads are expats from corporate media. they might say things you like to hear, but they’re ultimately here for your coins. they want to maintain their style of living (or make bank) while the world burns.

such folx keep you in the question (stalling offline action), and keeping you hyper-online and in your amygdale (where they get more clicks and subscriptions).

this business model ultimately benefits fascists.

fascists have a plan and an organized para-institutional ground-game. as of yet, we do not. if you’re here to figure out what to do about the situation we’re in, instead of just talk about it, i encourage you to follow me. i don’t want your money. in fact, i refuse to even turn on payments. my only “ask’ is that you spread the message offline and get to work in your neighborhood.

i’m a red state community college prof with decades of on-the-ground and research experience in mass-cooperation.

all i want is our democracy back.

take these ideas and run with them. contact me if you need support.