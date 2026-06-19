your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
4h

Reminds me of the 1983 movie, War Games, where in the end the computer says, "A strange game. The only winning move is not to play." Similarly, we have to stop playing the oligarchs' games, otherwise we will not be able to get out from under their control.

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