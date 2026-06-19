I just recently had an exchange with Erik Engheim on the state of political narratives in the United States, and I think it’s worth sharing here, because so many people cling to their red and blue “teams,” like Coke and Pepsi, because they would feel like absolute fools if they were to acknowledge that they’ve been manipulated by two political franchises for decades. I’ll include our exchange below, but I also want to repeat some of it [after this note link], and reframe it to fit this essay.

Anti-blackness and trans-antagonism are axiomatic to the public narrative of US Americans; this antipathy, it is worth emphasizing, is curated and spoon fed to US Americans from childhood onward. It is a blatant social engineering of cross-community hostilities so that thieving supremacists can loot the nation and the planet without interruption. I think understanding that much of what we consume is curated often helps people loosen the shame around having felt duped and also be able to see the betrayal, process it, and walk away from the cultish, shallow infotainment that passes for “news” and “political opinion” in the United States. US Americans are actively denied the space to gather freely, to form our own ideas, and have access to an open [as opposed to rigged] forum to articulate those thoughts. That has been robbed from us long ago [if we ever had it at all].

To be direct, our news media is entirely bought by billionaires, even down to the local level. We so rarely have a chance to communicate to each other how WE see things; instead, we are implicitly and explicitly told what to think. The USA may look shiny from the outside, but it is absolutely a white supremacist death cult in a very bad disguise.

I think once of the reasons the oligarchs are throttling social media is because we were finally able to communicate to each other what we DO want out of a country, and we were all harmonizing, so they had to swoop in with the Cambridge Analytica bullshit [on Facebook] to bust up that multiracial class solidarity with chaos and disinformation. Essentially, they’re chummed the waters.

US American people have been highly propagandized. I include myself in this characterization, as an X-ennial who was a young adult at the advent of FOX News but who has never experienced access to actual quality journalism, outside Democracy Now, ProPublica, and Intercept. Even when you’re actively looking, like I often am, as a researcher and educator, it is truly astounding to encounter things [months, years, and decades too late] about some atrocity the US government has perpetrated against its own people and intentionally buried from public view [while demonizing the survivors].

As someone who studies the power and craft of public storytelling [rhetoric and composition], I suspect social media was starting to give us accurate info, happening across the country, at lightning speed. Oligarchs needed to crush that, because shared narratives lead to shared understanding, nuance, and community-building. That’s a direct threat to power abusers. That’s why you got distracted with quizzes, advertisements, internet memes, algorithms, trolls, bots, masked paid influencers, misinformation, and disinformation. All of this is narrative warfare waged on a free people so that they have no field of vision to freely communicate and accurately perceive public sentiment.

This is why it’s essential some computer engineer creates an offramp for this corporate owned app. It is also very important that, when building that offramp, we avoid recreating the same shiny digital architecture that keeps us stuck in the question. If the goal really is to build a digital offramp for actual freedom of speech [not the “freedom” to be a bigot] we must design an interface that avoids algorithms, infinite scroll, checkmarks next to “VIP” names, visible “followers” lists, best-seller lists, and any for-profit model [including sponsors]. Everything I’ve just mentioned is a sandtrap meant to steer narratives in an orchestrated direction; it curates paths to content instead of truly allowing desire paths to form.

People might jump in and say, “But how will I earn a living?” To that I say: our ability to communicate freely is far more important than a profit model, when we are being fucking brainwashed by techno-fascists. Second, there is nothing that doesn’t say an computer engineer couldn’t include some kind of code to allow writers to receive one-time tips. But a lot of the stuff y’all have gotten used to aspiring toward, being a “taste-maker,” is a rigged fucking system pre-determined by oligarchs who put their money where they most want the community narrative to flow.

As far as followers lists, I think it’s fine for writers to know who follows you on the back end of the site; those analytics might be helpful, but announcing the number of your followers is a trap, especially when techno-fascists can rig subscriptions numbers and virality to manufacture consent and misconstrue public opinion.

Also, while I’m on the topic, these godforsaken platforms are designed to keep us online, instead of being out in community and talking to our neighbors— which, as elder and Black liberation leader Ella Baker points out, is essential work to resist and upend ongoing political abuse:

There will be people who are exhausted from jumping from app to app, as each platform becomes purposefully enshittified by oligarchs to keep you from seeking out the difference between what’s real and what isn’t. In fact, this enshittification has been Peter Thiel’s explicit plan all along: to wage psychological warfare [and actual warfare] at scale to mutilate the social fabric under authoritarian rule, ushered through screen-culture.

I mean, you can listen to the man himself [below]. if you have the stomach, listen to this entire interview, because this man is a straight-up dangerous psychopath.

In spite of this multifaceted critique of corporate-owned media, I often encounter, within minutes of me sharing that this is a problem, someone [without really sitting with what I’m saying] swooping in with a knee-jerk reaction to the effect of, “Well, I really like this place.” I suspect this defense mechanism is a reflection of our atomized times.

Outside of social media, many people do not interact in-person anymore. We remain ensconced in our social media blankets, drowned in para-social relationships, weighted down an embodied loneliness—nudged by the narrative that no one “gets you” in real life like they do online.

That isn’t actually true, however. The red/blue team propaganda was manufactured to tear you apart from your neighbors, precisely so you wouldn’t bother to communicate with them. You’re easier to control this way.

If you do want to stay on oligarch-owned media, that can be a valid choice to make, but it is essential to understand exactly how curated our digital environments are [even with VPNs]. It is also important to know that you can like a thing and also hold space for the fact that someone [a marginalized person, for example] is having a very different experience of the exact same platform. That’s because, based on how our identity markers are flagged by AI algorithms, we are experiencing vastly different digital spaces.

Why else do you think Substack is rolling out sponsors and asking underpaid writers to recruit their subscribers to fill out identity surveys? It’s surveillance media; it’s an attempt to use AI to algorithmically atomize a population at scale.

So when you say, “Well, I’m having a good time and you’re being a party-pooper,” I invite you to take a breath and open up space for the possibility that, just like in real life, you’re having a different social experience by design [which reinforced social hierarchies]. Consider that maybe, just maybe, you’re having a different experience because you’re not being shadow-banned, plagued with trolls, assailed with misinfo and disinfo, and shoved into algorithmic containers that smother your reach. Because those things are, in fact, happening to marginalized organizers on social media, especially those who are working outside the “preferred narratives” of oligarchs— who want you to see this all as a melodrama, watched behind your screens, than actually intervene.

To make a long even story longer: the archetype of “the US American zeitgeist” may appear exceptionally twisted and depraved online, but what you’re likely interfacing with is an intentionally curated distortion of US Americans. I am not, at all, claiming that bigotry doesn’t exist in real-life; it absolutely does. What I am saying is that, in every community I’ve ever lived in [all “red states” in predominantly rural and rustbelt areas] there have always been pre-existing communities of practice I was able to join. It is our job to find [and proliferate] those solidarity spaces. When we create intentional containers to hold us, we are far more heterogeneous and far more aligned than our captured political parties and corporate propaganda outfits [which persist on Substack as well] suggest.

Our social/media landscape is boobytrapped to disorient reality.

Boobies may be great, for some folk, in a different context, but this ain’t that kinda booby. It’s a bad booby.