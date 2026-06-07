anyone who facilitates fascism is a fascist

This was a long video. If you don’t want to watch it, I can’t blame you. Here’s a summary:

They’re not afraid of you meeting outside city hall with signs. They are afraid of you collaborating with each other to resist coercive control. We’re facing a food crisis, an ecological crisis, a healthcare crisis, and cascading genocides waged against targeted social groups—not because anything is so bad about them but to keep the rest of you in line. You can sit on your hands right now, rolling around in the mud, chaos, and back and forth drama of fascism— or you can turn your time, attention, talents, hobbies, and resources and give them (for free) to your neighbors, so that we remove the ability of political abusers to coerce us into submitting to them (because they have access to things we think we need from them). We can also prevent them from abducting and executing our neighbors— both on the streets and in concentration camps. They need you disoriented and frozen in your seat. They need you hooked to the endless scroll like an IV drip, constantly wondering what’s real and what’s not. They need you bickering about who’s the political rat when, as it turns out, this is a bipartisan effort to fuck us over. Anyone who votes with fascists or agrees with fascists, even a little bit of the time, is also a fascist. We could argue about the contours of how fascists are trying to humiliate us, through scandal and desecration of our culture. We could trade ghost stories about what we all think is going to happen next. All of that keeps you in freeze. While you’re scrolling through the world like it is a story, the fascists are out their shaping reality through stubborn daily actions. It infuriates me, because we have more numbers, and we could take our millions of people and turn our energy into daily actions to reweave the fabric of our community, protect our neighbors, and build, together, a new story of how we are going to govern ourselves. This doesn’t end until people divest this system of its power— by which I mean all of your attention, all of your brilliance, all of your energy, all of your belief, all of your hobbies, all of your time. You give all of this brilliance to your jobs, you give all of your time to consumer culture, you give it a;; to para-social relationships online instead of building community where you’re at. You and I can stop this. We can save lives. We can turn all those No Kings protest numbers toward your community: Organize to feed each other, house each other, give each other medical care, care for the vulnerable, make art for each other, create a felt sense of safety for each other, protect neighbors from being scapegoated and abused, gather and play with each other, learn from each other, imagine what a life worth living might feel like, plan a new set of policies to self-govern that actually value all life in this beautiful ecosystem we call home. Do not waste your precious time when the cage is being built around us. If you want this to end, you need to walk out of your home, leave your screens, and go shape the world around you and recruit others to do the same.

I need you to understand that they’re defacing the national monuments to demoralize you; it’s a known form of psychological warfare seditionists use during an active coup. Alchemize that. They’re trying to get a reaction out of you—mainly, the hope you’ll shift into freeze and stay there. I also need you to understand that you and I are not those national monuments. You and I are bigger than any nation. We aren’t monuments: we’re living ancestral memory. Keep going. Our ancestors are with us. ✨They want you to fight to preserve each other— not the memorials to a nation built on genocide. We are so much more expansive when we learn to think outside of national narratives and move in alignment with a universal collective responsibility to each other. Our ancestors want us free; they want the land free. Do not fight to remain in the story that killed so many of our relatives. Organize for a better one that actually serves life, not mammon.✨

Here’s what you can do now:

Thank you Carrie Poppy, Citizen Train, Mnera, Under the Golden Boot, Jason Gael, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.