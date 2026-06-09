remember when disgraced former fascist senator tod akkkin said: “if it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down”?

well, lemme tell you something, you crusty creeps:

this is a legitimate rape of the body politic, and we have ways to shut that whole thing down. it’s time to abort fascists.

these people don’t get to treat us any kind of way. we are not disposable.

we are also not powerless. which is exactly why they’re trying to scare you. if you’re scared, that’s fine. it points you to what and who you value. don’t be ashamed of your fear. the only way to courage is through fear. alchemize it into values-driven action.

like gonzo, in a muppet christmas carol, “i am here to tell the story.“ my husband (and illustrator), flightlessblrbs, likes to say: “and I am here for the food.”

my husband, flightlessblrbs, is a case-worker and the shepard fairey of people-powered line drawings. i’m yourweirdofriend, a community college prof who, among other things, researches the practice of how people reclaim power in the face of structural abandonment and institutional weaponization.

my stuff is free. it is meant to be practiced, and, above all, played with and shared (offline). the vibe: punk-rock sesame street. pbs meets mtv. defiantly not jaded. unrepentant back-talker.

you and i have all the cards. we just need to learn to move together. that’s why i’m here. follow me. if you like what i have to say, keep coming back.

all i want is for you to move where your energy is and share your particular genius (because you do have a genius in you) to help reweave the fabric of your own neighborhood— the one right outside your door. that’s where our power has always lived. that’s how we get to a better place: we make it, right now, in defiance of what we have been told we must accept.

do not let these weak fools scare you, relative.

we’re smarter, stronger, and kinder.

chitanuhëma [have courage].