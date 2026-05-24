a poem for my upstairs neighbor
yes, i actually sent this. how they'll receive it is another matter.
if you’ve been seeing my notes in ye ol’ algorithm, you’ll know that i recently purchased a manual typewriter from the fifties.
it’s lovely! i cannot recommend manual typewriting enough.
my dog hates it.
meanwhile, my husband’s cat sleeps at my feet while i type.
all this has me wondering how much sound travels through the walls and whether or not i might be driving my neighbors nuts.
i’d intended to send our neighbors a text, asking for a sound-check. but, instead, for no reason at all, aside for pure whimsy, i decided to write them an illustrated poem. (it’s a thing i’ve done since i was a kid: write doodle poems.)
anyway, here’s a photo of the poem i sent.
a typing weirdo: self-portrait — by ✨your weirdo friend✨
dear neighbor, i bought a lovely typewriter; it's green and black and gray. still, i'm ever so worried about my clack-clacking away. i thought to type you this note, so you could see this old typewriter go. still, i'm worried a lot with the sound that it's got-- i don't want to drive you insane. if it's too loud up there to cope, please, drop me a note, and i'll type while y'all are away. p.s. happy spring
I love this so much.
Lovely! I would be touched if you were my neighbor. It's very thoughtful and unique.