your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Mandee Rayne 🏳‍🌈's avatar
Mandee Rayne 🏳‍🌈
11h

I love this so much.

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2 replies by ✨your weirdo friend✨ and others
GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
8h

Lovely! I would be touched if you were my neighbor. It's very thoughtful and unique.

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