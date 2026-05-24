if you’ve been seeing my notes in ye ol’ algorithm, you’ll know that i recently purchased a manual typewriter from the fifties.

it’s lovely! i cannot recommend manual typewriting enough.

my dog hates it.

meanwhile, my husband’s cat sleeps at my feet while i type.

all this has me wondering how much sound travels through the walls and whether or not i might be driving my neighbors nuts.

i’d intended to send our neighbors a text, asking for a sound-check. but, instead, for no reason at all, aside for pure whimsy, i decided to write them an illustrated poem. (it’s a thing i’ve done since i was a kid: write doodle poems.)

anyway, here’s a photo of the poem i sent.

a typing weirdo: self-portrait — by ✨your weirdo friend✨