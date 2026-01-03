a people’s filibuster (part 1)

This news cycle will be designed to pull you into panic. I refuse to participate. Instead, I invite you to join me in taking part in A People’s Filibuster— which refuses to focus on authoritarian chaos and, instead, highlights the agency everyday people have to change their circumstances.

Join the People’s Filibuster

You can take part in A People’s Filibuster, whenever you find this blog by doing the following four things:

Download Peter Ackerman’s The Checklist to End Tyranny, which is free on the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict’s website. Read it, chapter by chapter, on your podcast, YouTube Channel, or Substack live. Encourage others to take part. The idea is to flood the zone with news we can use— like an emergency broadcast that invites agency over despair. Email The Checklist to End Tyranny to all of your friends and neighbors. Start a bookclub. Take notes on how you can get involved in your community.

See you soon for Part 2 of A People’s Filibuster. Join me!