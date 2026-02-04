Neighbor, if you have been following my work here around agency, you know I have encouraged you to build parallel systems of support. But a lot of people don’t listen, because they think I’m too soft, as if that’s a liability. It isn’t. But I digress.

Instead, I’m asking you to listen to this man, a Vietnam veteran and former member of the Black Panther Party, who is trying to use his lived experience and expertise to guide our nation so that we can peacefully, systematically resist an authoritarian takeover.

He asks that people listen to his messages in order, so I’m linking them in order below.

This shit ain’t new. Fascism has been in the United States since its inception. If you want to win this, I suggest you listen to your elders, who have lived through this before. Take notes.

Share this blog directly with your friends, via text and email.

Host a watch party of these videos.

Follow this hero on YouTube.

Follow Standards Not Force here on Substack.

1. Can America Be Saved?

2. What We Can Do, Starting Now: A Daily Civic Action Plan

3. How We Stop This Without Tearing America Apart

4. Standards, Not Force: How We Hold Institutions Accountable Without Violence

5. Agency: Why You Feel Powerless (And What Changes It)

6. Where This Talk Ends