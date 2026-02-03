A 10-year-old Guatemalan girl, Karla, and her father, Arnoldo, have been wrongly stalked, coerced, and imprisoned in the concentration camp. Both have active, valid asylum claims. DHS is lying about Karla’s father in order to justify this abuse.

Karla, along with other abducted children, risk death in the Dilley Family Detention Center, owing to a measles outbreak that the government refuses to address. They want these kids to die; this is torture.

Don’t collapse. There is something you and I can do about this:

Listen to This Reporting from Cheguerreroeng

Call Your Congressperson + Your Senators

If you don’t know who they are, look them up below:

Or, call the Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121, and give them the name of the person you want to contact.

If your electeds’ numbers aren’t saved in your phone by now, I invite you to save that info to your phone.

Use or Modify This Script

Hi, my name is ____. My zip code is _____, and my street address [if requires] is ______. [Politician’s name] must protect the Flores Agreement, which is the only mechanism we have to know that children are safe and cared for in detention centers. From reporting and eye witness from lawyers, we know that the kids are not okay. There is currently a measles outbreak in the Dilley dentition center. I also demand the release of legal asylum claimant Arnoldo Tiul Caal and his 10-year-old Karla Tiul Baltazar from the Dilley detention center. Karla is sick, has a fever, and is vomiting. It is a human rights abuse to treat any person the way our neighbors are being treated in these centers. Protecting asylum seekers is a matter of international law, and this descent into inhumanity is making us a pariah state. The brutality we are seeing not only defies law but defies decency and morality. This Trump administration will end; he will not succeed. We decent neighbors outnumber white Christian nationalists 10 to 1. Whatever game you think you’re playing, you will not win. Those of us who love life will stop you. The only question that remains is how history will remember [Politician’s name] when this is over. [Politician’s name] have a choice to stand up with integrity and be admired for it. [Politician’s name] has an off-ramp to infamy. I suggest [pronoun] takes it.

Share This Call to Action, On and Off Social Media

It’s not enough to read this and make the call. We must share this information, and this call to action, with our neighbors. When you share it, tell people why YOU made the call. Remind them they don’t have to sink into hopelessness; that is how fascism wins— through moral collapse. Refuse! Demand more of your neighbors.

Share your outrage directly. Be honest about how you feel. This is a time to express your feelings, especially because we are mainly driven to act through our emotions. Do not shrink into the corner and hope the darkness doesn’t find you. Be the light!

We win when each of us uses our stubborn ounces.